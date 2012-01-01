|
The Straight Arm Double Lapel Grab Part 1
By Christopher Caile
This technique taken from the karate kata Pinan four is a simple, easy to execute self-defense for this type attack.
Up Against The Wall
By Christopher Caile
Pushing someone from behind into a wall or object to hit or steal from them is a common technique, but it is easy to counter with a little knowledge.
Channan: The "Lost" Kata of Itosu?
By Joe Swift
The series of five basic kata called Pinan (later renamed Heian in Japan) are probably the most widely practiced kata in karate today, but were they based on an earlier kata known as Channan?
A Brief History of Chinese Kung-Fu: Part 1
By David A. Ross
There is a lot of contradictory information circulated about the origins and purposes of Chinese martial arts and most of what is painted by those within these arts is not only misleading and illogical, but also inconsistent. More
Characteristic Traits of a Good Judo Coach
by Elie A. Morrell, Hachidan
The judo coach's basic job is to pass on his knowledge to others in a clear and understandable way. If he can't properly communicate, this will have long range adverse effects on the students' progress in judo.
The Study of Kuzushi
By Neil Ohlenkamp
The concept of Kuzushi, or the breaking of an opponent's balance, is central to many martial arts including judo and jujitsu. More
In the Forums
From
the Reading Room
Street Stories
Five Dollars
By Jeff Brooks
A true life confrontation with muggers proved also to be an internal confrontation with the self. More
Viewpoint
The Best Anti-aging Formula
By Christopher Caile
The best anti-aging formula isn't a pill or a supplement but something you have right before you as a martial artist. More
Simple Lessons
Keeping Your Distance
By Terry Bryan
The proper spacing that 'fits' the situation is a crucial element in combat that has been used as long as we have recorded history. More
Lighter Side
Interesting Historical Facts
Some of the martial arts history found on various sites on the web is so contrived that it's funny, if not scary. More
Science and the Martial Arts
The Mind and the Art of Ping Pong
By Christopher Caile
In any contest, sport as well as in self defense, learn to use your anger, use your emotions as a powerful driver, but don't let emotions use you. More
Who's Who in Martial Arts
EisukeAkamine
(1925-1999)
Biography of Eisuke Akamine. More
Security and Law Enforcement
Who Are the Good Guys
By Jeff Brooks
A cop story and how law enforcement philosophy and outlook fits the precepts of his role as karate teacher and practitioner of Zen. More
Viewpoint
Humor in the Martial Arts
By Gary Gabelhouse
Humor can be an awesome self-defense. More