         Martial Arts: Karate

Kagami Biraki: Renewing the Spirit
By Christopher Caile
Kagami Biraki, which literally means 'Mirror Opening' (also known as the 'Rice Cutting Ceremony'), is a traditional Japanese celebration that is held in many traditional martial arts schools (dojos) usually on the second Saturday or Sunday of January. More

         Martial Arts: Stretching

Karate and Okinawan Sumo
By Charles C. Goodin
On Okinawa karate was part of the culture and among karate students a great number also practiced Okinawan style sumo, or its predecessor tegumi. More

         Martial Arts: Energy Arts and Qugong

Acupuncture Points Verified with New Technology
By David Silver
Modern science is beginning to verify ancient Chinese concepts of energy pathways and points. Here is the science. More

         Martial Arts: Tai Chi, Taijiquan

Yang Family Taiji Quan - The Hidden Tradition
By Scott Rodell
Few students of Yang style taiji quan (tai chi) realize that Yang family decedents practiced a secret and slightly different family art which in modern times is rarely taught. More


 

Viewpoint
Below the Event Horizon
By Victor Smith
One of the most powerful tools of Karate is its ability to strike below the 'event horizon' of an opponent?s awareness. More

Defining Martial Concepts
Mushin: The State of Mind

By Christopher Caile
While the concept of immovability is central to Buddhism, especially Esoteric Buddhism (Mikkyo) and Zen, it also represents an equally important goal for those in karate, taekwondo, judo and mixed martial arts. More

Simple Lessons
Keeping Your Distance
By Terry Bryan
The proper spacing that 'fits' the situation is a crucial element in combat that has been used as long as we have recorded history. More
Orthodox Goju-Ryu Karate
By Takashi Miyagi, son of Chojun Miyagi founder of Goju Ryu
Translated by Nobu Kazi
Hardcover Book, Boxed –Collectors’s Edition
Plus 2 DVD’s
Way of Sanchin Kata
This books provides hidden insights about and understanding into one of karate's foundation kata--Sanchin.
Way to Black Belt
This book targets students who are studying to become a black belt, but at the same time it illustrates a path far behind this limited goal.
20th Century Samurai - Richard Kim 1917-2001
Richard Kim was one of the most influential and best-loved 20th Century martial artists.

The Straight Arm Double Lapel Grab Part 1
By Christopher Caile
This technique taken from the karate kata Pinan four is a simple, easy to execute self-defense for this type attack.

Up Against The Wall
By Christopher Caile
Pushing someone from behind into a wall or object to hit or steal from them is a common technique, but it is easy to counter with a little knowledge.

Channan: The "Lost" Kata of Itosu?
By Joe Swift
The series of five basic kata called Pinan (later renamed Heian in Japan) are probably the most widely practiced kata in karate today, but were they based on an earlier kata known as Channan?

A Brief History of Chinese Kung-Fu: Part 1
By David A. Ross
There is a lot of contradictory information circulated about the origins and purposes of Chinese martial arts and most of what is painted by those within these arts is not only misleading and illogical, but also inconsistent. More

Leg Circles Part I – Stretching the Hip Muscles for Higher Kicks
By Paul Zaichik
"This exercise loosens up and stretches the muscles surrounding the hip joints. Practicing it regularly will promote higher, faster and more powerful kicks.

A Brief History of Chinese Kung-Fu: Part 2
By David A. Ross
In recent history Chinese martial arts witnessed growing control of the central government over their practice and interpretation. More


Characteristic Traits of a Good Judo Coach
by Elie A. Morrell, Hachidan
The judo coach's basic job is to pass on his knowledge to others in a clear and understandable way.  If he can't  properly communicate, this will have long range adverse effects on the students' progress in judo.

The Study of Kuzushi
By Neil Ohlenkamp
The concept of Kuzushi, or the breaking of an opponent's balance, is central to many martial arts including judo and jujitsu. More


New Topics From The Forums
Dim Mak? Chi balls? O yes.... - Mobious12
butokukai - Mr_Moogle
texas police to stop sparring - MattJ
Nicknames? - Stormdragon
Be honest - Shorinjiryumike
Morihei Ueshiba video - MattJ
Explain this.... please! - Ronin1966
oyayubi ipon ken - koji112091

Budo - A Double Edged Sword
By Uematsu Yoshiyuki (Tesshu)
Budo must be like a double edged sword, kindness and strictness, one within which as you get stronger, you also naturally get kinder

Thwarting Terrorist Bombing And Other Threats: Part 2 ? Conditions and Threats
By Lawrence Kane
Terrorists strike in many ways from remotely controlled car bombs to suicide bombers.

Ouch! The Mighty Little Pinch For Self-defense
By Christopher Caile
A pinch won't permanently damage anyone, but wow, does it hurt.

Science And The Martial Arts: Deadpan Eyes
By Christopher Caile
If you have ever faced an opponent who seemed to look past you, eyes fixed, unfocused and slightly narrowed, the experience can be unnerving. Now it turns out that this ?look? has a tactical advantage too.

 


  

Street Stories
Five Dollars
By Jeff Brooks

A true life confrontation with muggers proved also to be an internal confrontation with the self. More

Viewpoint
The Best Anti-aging Formula
By Christopher Caile
The best anti-aging formula isn't a pill or a supplement but something you have right before you as a martial artist. More

Simple Lessons
Keeping Your Distance
By Terry Bryan
The proper spacing that 'fits' the situation is a crucial element in combat that has been used as long as we have recorded history. More

Lighter Side
Interesting Historical Facts
Some of the martial arts history found on various sites on the web is so contrived that it's funny, if not scary. More

Science and the Martial Arts
The Mind and the Art of Ping Pong

By Christopher Caile
In any contest, sport as well as in self defense, learn to use your anger, use your  emotions as a powerful driver, but don't let emotions use you. More

Who's Who in Martial Arts
EisukeAkamine
(1925-1999)

Biography of Eisuke Akamine. More

Security and Law Enforcement
Who Are the Good Guys
By Jeff Brooks
A cop story and how law enforcement philosophy and outlook fits the precepts of his role as karate teacher and practitioner of Zen. More

Viewpoint
Humor in the Martial Arts
By Gary Gabelhouse
Humor can be an awesome self-defense. More
 

