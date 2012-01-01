Street Stories

Five Dollars

By Jeff Brooks



A true life confrontation with muggers proved also to be an internal confrontation with the self. More Viewpoint

The Best Anti-aging Formula

By Christopher Caile

The best anti-aging formula isn't a pill or a supplement but something you have right before you as a martial artist. More Simple Lessons

Keeping Your Distance

By Terry Bryan

The proper spacing that 'fits' the situation is a crucial element in combat that has been used as long as we have recorded history. More Lighter Side

Interesting Historical Facts

Some of the martial arts history found on various sites on the web is so contrived that it's funny, if not scary. More Science and the Martial Arts

The Mind and the Art of Ping Pong



By Christopher Caile

In any contest, sport as well as in self defense, learn to use your anger, use your emotions as a powerful driver, but don't let emotions use you. More Who's Who in Martial Arts

EisukeAkamine

(1925-1999)



Biography of Eisuke Akamine. More Security and Law Enforcement

Who Are the Good Guys

By Jeff Brooks

A cop story and how law enforcement philosophy and outlook fits the precepts of his role as karate teacher and practitioner of Zen. More Viewpoint

Humor in the Martial Arts

By Gary Gabelhouse

Humor can be an awesome self-defense. More