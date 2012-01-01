|
Street Stories
Five Dollars
By Jeff Brooks
A true life confrontation with muggers proved also to be an internal confrontation with the self. More
Viewpoint
The Best Anti-aging Formula
By Christopher Caile
The best anti-aging formula isn't a pill or a supplement but something you have right before you as a martial artist. More
Simple Lessons
Keeping Your Distance
By Terry Bryan
The proper spacing that 'fits' the situation is a crucial element in combat that has been used as long as we have recorded history. More
Lighter Side
Interesting Historical Facts
Some of the martial arts history found on various sites on the web is so contrived that it's funny, if not scary. More
Science and the Martial Arts
The Mind and the Art of Ping Pong
By Christopher Caile
In any contest, sport as well as in self defense, learn to use your anger, use your emotions as a powerful driver, but don't let emotions use you. More
Who's Who in Martial Arts
EisukeAkamine
(1925-1999)
Biography of Eisuke Akamine. More
Security and Law Enforcement
Who Are the Good Guys
By Jeff Brooks
A cop story and how law enforcement philosophy and outlook fits the precepts of his role as karate teacher and practitioner of Zen. More
Viewpoint
Humor in the Martial Arts
By Gary Gabelhouse
Humor can be an awesome self-defense. More