|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Martial Arts: Karate
|
|
Kagami Biraki: Renewing the Spirit
By Christopher Caile
Kagami Biraki, which literally means 'Mirror Opening' (also known as the 'Rice Cutting Ceremony'), is a traditional Japanese celebration that is held in many traditional martial arts schools (dojos) usually on the second Saturday or Sunday of January. More
|
Martial Arts: Stretching
|
|
Karate and Okinawan Sumo
By Charles C. Goodin
On Okinawa karate was part of the culture and among karate students a great number also practiced Okinawan style sumo, or its predecessor tegumi. More
|
Martial Arts: Energy Arts and Qugong
|
|
Acupuncture Points Verified with New Technology
By David Silver
Modern science is beginning to verify ancient Chinese concepts of energy pathways and points. Here is the science. More
|
Martial Arts: Tai Chi, Taijiquan
|
|
Yang Family Taiji Quan - The Hidden Tradition
By Scott Rodell
Few students of Yang style taiji quan (tai chi) realize that Yang family decedents practiced a secret and slightly different family art which in modern times is rarely taught. More
|
|
Viewpoint
Below the Event Horizon
By Victor Smith
One of the most powerful tools of Karate is its ability to strike below the 'event horizon' of an opponent?s awareness. More
Defining Martial Concepts
Mushin: The State of Mind
By Christopher Caile
While the concept of immovability is central to Buddhism, especially Esoteric Buddhism (Mikkyo) and Zen, it also represents an equally important goal for those in karate, taekwondo, judo and mixed martial arts. More
Simple Lessons
Keeping Your Distance
By Terry Bryan
The proper spacing that 'fits' the situation is a crucial element in combat that has been used as long as we have recorded history. More
|
|
From the FightingArts Estore
|
Orthodox
Goju-Ryu Karate
By Takashi Miyagi, son of Chojun Miyagi founder of Goju Ryu
Translated by
Nobu Kazi
Hardcover Book, Boxed –Collectors’s Edition
Plus 2 DVD’s
|
Way
of Sanchin Kata
This books provides hidden insights about and understanding
into one of karate's foundation kata--Sanchin.
|
Way
to Black Belt
This
book targets students who are studying to become a black belt, but at
the same time it illustrates a path far behind this limited goal.
|
|
|
The Straight Arm Double Lapel Grab Part 1
By Christopher Caile
This technique taken from the karate kata Pinan four is a simple, easy to execute self-defense for this type attack.
|
Up Against The Wall
By Christopher Caile
Pushing someone from behind into a wall or object to hit or steal from them is a common technique, but it is easy to counter with a little knowledge.
|
Channan: The "Lost" Kata of Itosu?
By Joe Swift
The series of five basic kata called Pinan (later renamed Heian in Japan) are probably the most widely practiced kata in karate today, but were they based on an earlier kata known as Channan?
|
A Brief History of Chinese Kung-Fu: Part 1
By David A. Ross
There is a lot of contradictory information circulated about the origins and purposes of Chinese martial arts and most of what is painted by those within these arts is not only misleading and illogical, but also inconsistent. More
|
Characteristic Traits of a Good Judo Coach
by Elie A. Morrell, Hachidan
The judo coach's basic job is to pass on his knowledge to others in a clear and understandable way. If he can't properly communicate, this will have long range adverse effects on the students' progress in judo.
|
The Study of Kuzushi
By Neil Ohlenkamp
The concept of Kuzushi, or the breaking of an opponent's balance, is central to many martial arts including judo and jujitsu. More
In the Forums
From
the Reading Room
|
Presidential Judo
By Tom Ross
He may head of one of the world's elite superpowers, but to his fellow judo club members Russian President Vladimir Putin is best known for his wicked sweeping leg throw (Haraigoshi).
|
No Holds Barred: Defense Against A Straight Stab
By Eli Bitran
In any defense, the initial counter move should be combined with a simultaneous counterattack that continues relentlessly until the attacker is completely subdued, unconscious or unable to continue.
|
Opinon - The Cost Of Martial Arts Training
By Christopher Caile
Too often I read disparaging comments by martial artists about others who they perceive as charging too much for lessons, equating them to some sort of monetary vampires who are impure and who betray the principles of their art.
|
What Is Aiki Jujutsu
By Okabayashi Shogen
Aiki-jujutsu is differentiated from jujutsu in that instead of using muscular strength within technique, Aiki-jujutsu requires the opposite -- that the defender?s external muscles be totally relaxed.
|
|
Street Stories
Five Dollars
By Jeff Brooks
A true life confrontation with muggers proved also to be an internal confrontation with the self. More
Viewpoint
The Best Anti-aging Formula
By Christopher Caile
The best anti-aging formula isn't a pill or a supplement but something you have right before you as a martial artist. More
Simple Lessons
Keeping Your Distance
By Terry Bryan
The proper spacing that 'fits' the situation is a crucial element in combat that has been used as long as we have recorded history. More
Lighter Side
Interesting Historical Facts
Some of the martial arts history found on various sites on the web is so contrived that it's funny, if not scary. More
Science and the Martial Arts
The Mind and the Art of Ping Pong
By Christopher Caile
In any contest, sport as well as in self defense, learn to use your anger, use your emotions as a powerful driver, but don't let emotions use you. More
Who's Who in Martial Arts
EisukeAkamine
(1925-1999)
Biography of Eisuke Akamine. More
Security and Law Enforcement
Who Are the Good Guys
By Jeff Brooks
A cop story and how law enforcement philosophy and outlook fits the precepts of his role as karate teacher and practitioner of Zen. More
Viewpoint
Humor in the Martial Arts
By Gary Gabelhouse
Humor can be an awesome self-defense. More
|
|
Advertising
Information • Feedback
Home
• Forums
• Reading
Room •
Estore •
About Us
•
Copyright
© 2000-2012 FightingArts.com
a division of eCommunities LLC.
All rights reserved. Use of this website is governed by the Terms of Use .
Privacy
Statement
|
|
|
|
Self
Defense
Offering stun guns, pepper spray,
tasers and other self defense products not available in stores.
Pepper
Spray
Online distributor of self defense supplies like videos,
stun guns, Tasers and more.
Spy
Cameras
Surveillance, Hidden Cameras, Nanny Cams, Digital Recorders, Spy Equipment,
Pocket DVR's and more
Stun Gun
Wholesale Directlhy to the Public! Stun gun and Taser Guns and personal protection products. Keep your loved ones at home safe!
|